Some stand outside, others stand inside schools to remember victims of Parkland

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – While some students stood outside of schools in solidarity, others stayed within the hallways to remember the 17 victims of the shooting in Parkland, Fla. on National School Walkout Day.

Andrew Ward, a freshman at North Myrtle Beach High School, said his parents signed him out of school so he could leave and protest without getting in trouble Wednesday.

Ward said about 10 other students joined him on the sidewalk and took 17 moments of silence to honor the victims killed in the Parkland school shooting.

"Even though there wasn't a lot of people, I still feel like we were doing something at least. Lots of people said they were going to do it, but not many people did it,” said Ward, “We had cars coming by giving us peace symbols and honking the horn at us. One lady actually stopped and told us her son recently graduated and he's been doing stuff about it too."

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said because parents signed them out, the students won’t face any disciplinary consequences.

On the other side of the county, over at St. James High School, students and faculty took a different route.

"We just wanted to do something to show our support for the students and to say that, to stand with their movement that they created - the never again movement - and say enough is enough and this can't continue to happen," said Catherine Morris, student body events coordinator.

Students at St. James High School played a video in memory of the 17 victims of Parkland, read their names aloud over the intercom and gathered in the hallway together for a moment of silence.

Principal Vann Pennell said he’s proud of the students at St. James High School.

"I think the most amazing thing, these kids live in an ‘I” society. It’s I, it’s me, it’s now, but today to see they put someone before them," Pennell said.

Pennell said the most important thing Wednesday was for the students to come together and show support for the students and faculty in Parkland, and he said that’s exactly what they did.

"It wasn’t a protest. It was an opportunity to come together in solidarity and unity, for our student body to be one,” said Pennell, “And we preach to them all the time if you just be nice to people and be humble and you give back and you forgive, you get through life pretty good."

The students at St. James High School signed a banner and will send it to the school in Parkland, Fla. for the students, staff and faculty.

