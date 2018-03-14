Family travel expert, Google executive speak at Marketing Tourism Summit in Myrtle Beach

The tourism and marketing models are evolving for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.More >>
March 13, 2018, marks one month since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people and started a nation-wide conversation about safety. As a result, the Women’s March Youth “Empower” initiated the #Enough National School walk out on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at all time zones, coast-to-coast. Students, teachers, parents and administrators were invited to take part in the national walkout.More >>
At least one person has died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Harlees Bridge Road in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.More >>
Students across Florence County shows their support and solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida with ceremonies and signs. Students at West Florence high School honored the 17 students and staff members killed once month ago with posters bearing the names of the student victims.More >>
The first meeting of the Bikefest Task Force was held Wednesday, and officials said it will be business as usual when it comes to handling this year’s event over Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
WalletHub has released its list of the 'fattest' cities in America. Two cities in Alabama made the top ten, with states such as Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi also on the list.More >>
The man texted his family members then called 911 after the killings.More >>
Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
