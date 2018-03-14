Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in 2015

Jorge Estevan Sierra (Source: JRLDC) Jorge Estevan Sierra (Source: JRLDC)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the sexual assault of a woman in October 2015.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Jorge Estevan Sierra, 25, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

In October 2015, Sierra went with the victim to her home to gather some of her things because she was afraid to travel alone due to the flooding that was happening in the area, the release stated.

While inside the home, the defendant began touching the victim, at which point she asked him to stop. He eventually pushed her onto the bed and raped her, the release stated.

After the assault, the victim locked herself in the bathroom and waited about 10 minutes for Sierra to leave before she left the house to call police and go to the emergency room, according to the press release.

At the hospital, a rape kit was performed and a DNA profile was developed, which matched the defendant.

