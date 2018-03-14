Outgoing MBACC president to head new Puerto Rico marketing organ - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Outgoing MBACC president to head new Puerto Rico marketing organization

Brad Dean has been named CEO of a new Puerto Rico marketing group. (Source: R4 Communications Strategies) Brad Dean has been named CEO of a new Puerto Rico marketing group. (Source: R4 Communications Strategies)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Brad Dean, who announced his upcoming resignation as president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, has been appointed CEO of the new Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization.

According to a press release, the announcement was made Wednesday by the chairman of the newly established Puerto Rico DMO. Dean will begin as CEO in late April.

“Brad has an impressive track record of revenue growth, destination marketing, product development and community-building, both in the public and private sectors,” stated Jon Borschow, chairman of the PRDMO. “He is a proactive and influential leader with nearly 25 successful years in the travel, tourism, meetings, and hospitality industry, and we are delighted to have him as our CEO.”

The private, not-for-profit DMO was created in March 2017 through bipartisan legislation that provides a $25 million annual investment to manage all global marketing, sales and promotion of Puerto Rico in collaboration with local government and tourism partners, the release stated. The legislation reflects the government’s philosophy of transferring more responsibilities to the private sector to improve Puerto Rico’s economic development initiatives. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Traffic loop will return for 2018 Bikefest

    Traffic loop will return for 2018 Bikefest

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:03:57 GMT
    The traffic loop will return for this year's Bikefest. (Source: WMBF News)The traffic loop will return for this year's Bikefest. (Source: WMBF News)

    The first meeting of the Bikefest Task Force was held Wednesday, and officials said it will be business as usual when it comes to handling this year’s event over Memorial Day weekend.

    More >>

    The first meeting of the Bikefest Task Force was held Wednesday, and officials said it will be business as usual when it comes to handling this year’s event over Memorial Day weekend.

    More >>

  • Students at St. James High School stands in solidarity for the #ENOUGH National School walkout through safer alternative

    Students at St. James High School stands in solidarity for the #ENOUGH National School walkout through safer alternative

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:52:50 GMT
    St. James High School. (Source: WMBF News)St. James High School. (Source: WMBF News)
    St. James High School. (Source: WMBF News)St. James High School. (Source: WMBF News)

     March 13, 2018, marks one month since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people and started a nation-wide conversation about safety. As a result, the Women’s March Youth “Empower” initiated the #Enough National School walk out on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at all time zones, coast-to-coast. Students, teachers, parents and administrators were invited to take part in the national walkout.

    More >>

     March 13, 2018, marks one month since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people and started a nation-wide conversation about safety. As a result, the Women’s March Youth “Empower” initiated the #Enough National School walk out on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at all time zones, coast-to-coast. Students, teachers, parents and administrators were invited to take part in the national walkout.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in 2015

    Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in 2015

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-03-14 19:22:43 GMT
    Jorge Estevan Sierra (Source: JRLDC)Jorge Estevan Sierra (Source: JRLDC)
    Jorge Estevan Sierra (Source: JRLDC)Jorge Estevan Sierra (Source: JRLDC)

    A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the sexual assault of a woman in October 2015.

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the sexual assault of a woman in October 2015.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly