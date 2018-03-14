Outgoing MBACC president to head new Puerto Rico marketing organization

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Brad Dean, who announced his upcoming resignation as president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, has been appointed CEO of the new Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization.

According to a press release, the announcement was made Wednesday by the chairman of the newly established Puerto Rico DMO. Dean will begin as CEO in late April.

“Brad has an impressive track record of revenue growth, destination marketing, product development and community-building, both in the public and private sectors,” stated Jon Borschow, chairman of the PRDMO. “He is a proactive and influential leader with nearly 25 successful years in the travel, tourism, meetings, and hospitality industry, and we are delighted to have him as our CEO.”

The private, not-for-profit DMO was created in March 2017 through bipartisan legislation that provides a $25 million annual investment to manage all global marketing, sales and promotion of Puerto Rico in collaboration with local government and tourism partners, the release stated. The legislation reflects the government’s philosophy of transferring more responsibilities to the private sector to improve Puerto Rico’s economic development initiatives.

