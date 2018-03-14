Florence County students, staff honor Parkland victims with posters, ceremonies

The first meeting of the Bikefest Task Force was held Wednesday, and officials said it will be business as usual when it comes to handling this year’s event over Memorial Day weekend.More >>
March 13, 2018, marks one month since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people and started a nation-wide conversation about safety. As a result, the Women’s March Youth “Empower” initiated the #Enough National School walk out on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at all time zones, coast-to-coast. Students, teachers, parents and administrators were invited to take part in the national walkout.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the sexual assault of a woman in October 2015.More >>
Brad Dean, who announced his upcoming resignation as president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, has been appointed CEO of the new Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization.More >>
Students across Florence County shows their support and solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida with ceremonies and signs. Students at West Florence high School honored the 17 students and staff members killed once month ago with posters bearing the names of the student victims.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
"I can't stop hugging and kissing him,” said Camden Davis' mother. Police are investigating what led to the crash.More >>
