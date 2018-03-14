Florence County students, staff honor Parkland victims with posters, ceremonies

West Florence High students present a signed poster that will be sent to Parkland. (Source: Florence County School District One on Facebook)

West Florence High students hold up personalized posters for the victims of the Parkland shooting. (Source: Florence County School District One on Facebook)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Students across Florence County shows their support and solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida with ceremonies and signs.

Students at West Florence high School honored the 17 students and staff members killed once month ago with posters bearing the names of the student victims. The West Florence students and acting principal Kelvin Wymbs stood together during a ceremony they called “17 minutes to remember.” The posters provided personalized information about the victims of the shooting.

South Florence High School students displayed a signed poster expressing their sympathy to families of the Parkland victims which will be send to Parkland. They also stood out on the field in the shape of a giant heart and released 17 balloons in honor of the victims.

Sneed Middle School used the school’s theme of “Sneed Stands 4 Safety” during a ceremony at the school honoring the victims.

Royall Elementary went a differing route - holding a "Walk in day" instead of a "National Walk Out Day" event. The school invited first responders for school lunch to honor them for protecting schools. The emergency workers interacted with students at lunch, and they were given t-shirts and handwritten thank you cards made by the school and students.

"It’s important to recognize that they care safe at school," Royall Elementary Principal Julie Smith said. "You know a lot of what we read and hear, you know is scary for our children, but when you see first responders here interacting with children, interacting with staff in a positive way, I think it’s reassuring, not only to them but to our parents and to our staff as well."

Tune in to WMBF News first at 4 p.m. for full reports from Florence reporter Nia Watson on the Pee Dee’s response to National Walk Out Day.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.