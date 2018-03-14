Wheelchair-accessible beach ramp coming to Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Construction has begun on a wheelchair-accessible beach ramp at 13th Avenue South in Surfside Beach.

The project is expected to take about two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Surfside Beach.

The town thanked the Surfrider Foundation for their donation of the materials for the project.

The Surfrider Foundation is a national non-project organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans and beaches. The Grand Strand chapter hosts several events throughout the year, including the Annual Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Competition, which was held on March 1 this year at On the Half Shell in Murrells Inlet.

