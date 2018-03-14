Wheelchair-accessible beach ramp coming to Surfside Beach

Students across Florence County shows their support and solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida with ceremonies and signs. Students at West Florence high School honored the 17 students and staff members killed once month ago with posters bearing the names of the student victims.More >>
Students across Florence County shows their support and solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida with ceremonies and signs. Students at West Florence high School honored the 17 students and staff members killed once month ago with posters bearing the names of the student victims.More >>
Construction has begun on a wheelchair-accessible beach ramp at 13th Avenue South in Surfside Beach. The project is expected to take about two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Surfside Beach.More >>
Construction has begun on a wheelchair-accessible beach ramp at 13th Avenue South in Surfside Beach. The project is expected to take about two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Surfside Beach.More >>
Bond has been set for two men charged in connection to a 2017 Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard, according to Tonya Root with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.More >>
Bond has been set for two men charged in connection to a 2017 Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard, according to Tonya Root with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.More >>
A Lamar High School student was arrested Wednesday after school personnel found razor blades in his book bag, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A Lamar High School student was arrested Wednesday after school personnel found razor blades in his book bag, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation voted on and awarded a contract for new designs for the Superblock area. The DRC awarded the $850 contact to design firm LS3P for conceptual designs for the area of downtown Myrtle Beach, also known as the Five Points area.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation voted on and awarded a contract for new designs for the Superblock area. The DRC awarded the $850 contact to design firm LS3P for conceptual designs for the area of downtown Myrtle Beach, also known as the Five Points area.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
A man died after train collided with a garbage truck in southeast Missouri on Tuesday morning, March 13.More >>
A man died after train collided with a garbage truck in southeast Missouri on Tuesday morning, March 13.More >>