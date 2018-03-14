Lamar High student arrested after personnel find razor blades in book bag

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – A Lamar High School student was arrested Wednesday after school personnel found razor blades in his book bag, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Carnelious Lisbon, 18, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Lisbon’s back bag was searched by school personnel after a complaint that he smelled of cigarette smoke, according to a news release from the DCSO. Personnel found a package of double-edge razor blades in the bag and notified the School Resource Officer assigned to the school.

The student did not threaten to harm anyone with the items found, the release states.

