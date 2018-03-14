Design firm awarded contract for new conceptual designs for Supe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Design firm awarded contract for new conceptual designs for Superblock area

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Initial designs for the Superblock, presented by LS3P in February. (Source: WMBF News) Initial designs for the Superblock, presented by LS3P in February. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation voted on and awarded a contract for new designs for the Superblock area.

The DRC awarded the $850 contact to design firm LS3P for conceptual designs for the area of downtown Myrtle Beach, also known as the Five Points area.

In February, LS3P presented initial designs for a new library, children’s museum, rooftop garden and classroom for the area, as part of a “request for proposal,” or RFP. It is unclear if LS3P will continue to evolve designs for these plans, as the DRC went into executive session to discuss the planned development on Wednesday.

LS3P was also the firm behind the original plans for a children’s museum and library in the Superblock, which were presented last year by then-Mayor John Rhodes. Those plans were put on hold after local businesswoman Brenda Bethune was elected to replace Rhodes as mayor.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

