Man wanted for murder out of Colorado arrested following search warrant

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder out of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on March 1 following a search warrant executed at 105 Erskine Drive in Conway by the Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit.

Benjamin Raymond Rojas Torres, 33, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and the fugitive warrant from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Tyler Hucks, 21, and Lonney Ashley Butch Snow, 32, were also arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

According to police, 5.29 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of THC wax and $51,884 was seized. Bond was set at $10,000 for both Hucks and Snow. Hucks was released on March 3, while Snow was released on March 7. Rojas Torres is still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

