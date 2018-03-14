Man wanted for Valentine's Day stabbing in Conway arrested

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a man inside his Conway home on Valentine’s Day.

Richard Jerome Donley, 51, is charged with first degree burglary and first degree assault and battery.

According to a Conway Police Department incident report, officers were called to home on Wright Boulevard just before 3:00 a.m. on February 14. Police discovered a 62-year-old man inside the home had been stabbed in the arm. Donley reportedly forced his way into the residence, fleeing the scene before police arrived. The victim, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, was treated by EMS on scene.

On Tuesday, police saw Donley at the Circle K at Mill Pond Road and Church Street where he was arrested. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

