Man wanted for Valentine's Day stabbing in Conway arrested - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man wanted for Valentine's Day stabbing in Conway arrested

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Richard Jerome Donley (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Richard Jerome Donley (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a man inside his Conway home on Valentine’s Day.

Richard Jerome Donley, 51, is charged with first degree burglary and first degree assault and battery.

According to a Conway Police Department incident report, officers were called to home on Wright Boulevard just before 3:00 a.m. on February 14. Police discovered a 62-year-old man inside the home had been stabbed in the arm. Donley reportedly forced his way into the residence, fleeing the scene before police arrived. The victim, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, was treated by EMS on scene.

On Tuesday, police saw Donley at the Circle K at Mill Pond Road and Church Street where he was arrested. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Florence County students, staff honor Parkland victims with posters, ceremonies

    Florence County students, staff honor Parkland victims with posters, ceremonies

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:59:38 GMT
    West Florence High students hold up personalized posters for the victims of the Parkland shooting. (Source: Florence County School District One on Facebook)West Florence High students hold up personalized posters for the victims of the Parkland shooting. (Source: Florence County School District One on Facebook)
    West Florence High students hold up personalized posters for the victims of the Parkland shooting. (Source: Florence County School District One on Facebook)West Florence High students hold up personalized posters for the victims of the Parkland shooting. (Source: Florence County School District One on Facebook)

    Students across Florence County shows their support and solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida with ceremonies and signs. Students at West Florence high School honored the 17 students and staff members killed once month ago with posters bearing the names of the student victims.

    More >>

    Students across Florence County shows their support and solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida with ceremonies and signs. Students at West Florence high School honored the 17 students and staff members killed once month ago with posters bearing the names of the student victims.

    More >>

  • Wheelchair-accessible beach ramp coming to Surfside Beach

    Wheelchair-accessible beach ramp coming to Surfside Beach

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:36:46 GMT
    Crews begin construction on the beach ramp. (Source: Town of Surfside Beach)Crews begin construction on the beach ramp. (Source: Town of Surfside Beach)

    Construction has begun on a wheelchair-accessible beach ramp at 13th Avenue South in Surfside Beach. The project is expected to take about two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Surfside Beach.

    More >>

    Construction has begun on a wheelchair-accessible beach ramp at 13th Avenue South in Surfside Beach. The project is expected to take about two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Surfside Beach.

    More >>

  • Judge sets bond for two men charged in 2017 Father’s Day shooting

    Judge sets bond for two men charged in 2017 Father’s Day shooting

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:25:46 GMT
    Keshawn Steele (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Keshawn Steele (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    Bond has been set for two men charged in connection to a 2017 Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard, according to Tonya Root with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

    More >>

    Bond has been set for two men charged in connection to a 2017 Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard, according to Tonya Root with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly