Deal Diva: Dryer sheet hacks to save you money

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dryer sheets are known to give an extra boost of freshness to your laundry, but there's more to that little box of smell that can help you save money.

Dryer sheets are great to place in your luggage to keep your clothes smelling fresh while you travel.

If you are doing a little spring cleaning, use a dryer sheet to get rid of the dust on the blinds. Also, a dryer sheet will eliminate those stubborn toilet stains.

Give your dull chrome or stainless steel a brilliant shine by buffing them with a dryer sheet.

For dirty pots, there's no need for a Brillo pad. Simply lay a dryer sheet in the bottom of your dirty pot and let it soak overnight with dish soap to get rid of all the grime.

Dryer sheets will also keep drawers and closets smelling fresh.

Also, use a dryer sheet on your dull scissors to give them a sharper edge. Once sharp, you can cut squares of dryer sheets, dip them in acetone and lay them on top of your old manicure to help soften the polish.

Got pet hair? No need to bring out the broom or vacuum; use a dryer sheet to remove that unwanted hair.

For smelly, flat shoes, stick a dryer sheet in each one so they are fresh for the next morning.

Take a dryer sheet to your shower door to remove soap scum. Also, ditch the paint thinner; lay a dryer sheet in the bottom of the pan with the paintbrush you need to clean and you've got a clean brush.

Dryer sheets also make great car fresheners. Just place one underneath the seats in your car to help keep it smelling fresh.

