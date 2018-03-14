Judge sets bond for two men charged in 2017 Father’s Day shootin - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Judge sets bond for two men charged in 2017 Father’s Day shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Bond has been set for two men charged in connection to a 2017 Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A $100,000 surety bond with GPS monitoring was set for 19-year-old Keyshawn Steele by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John. According to the release, he is not permitted to have any contact with the victims or their families and must live with his parents. John set a $150,000 surety bond with GPS monitoring for the second suspect, 20-year-old Tyron Steele. Steele is also not permitted to have any contact with the victims and their families and must live with an aunt and uncle.

The suspects, who are brothers, are both charged with six counts of attempted murder. Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker is prosecuting the cases for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

