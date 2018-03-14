Volunteer arrested at West Florence HS after deputies find two k - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Volunteer arrested at West Florence HS after deputies find two knives, airsoft gun in backpack

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Evan David Pack. (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Evan David Pack. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old volunteer was arrested at West Florence High School after deputies found two knives and an airsoft pistol in his backpack Tuesday.

Evan David Pack was charged with carrying weapons on school property, according to online arrest records.

Pack was a volunteer at WFHS for an orchestra competition Tuesday, said Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby. An administrator spotted Pack’s backpack; it appeared to have a knife in it. Deputies found two knives and an airsoft pistol in then backpack. Pack was arrested on school grounds Tuesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, Pack was still in custody at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Coroner identifies person killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Conway

    Coroner identifies person killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Conway

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:17:13 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person has been killed and another has suffered critical injuries following a crash on U.S. 701 North in the Conway area involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

    More >>

    One person has been killed and another has suffered critical injuries following a crash on U.S. 701 North in the Conway area involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

    More >>

  • Man wanted for Valentine's Day stabbing in Conway arrested

    Man wanted for Valentine's Day stabbing in Conway arrested

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:10:01 GMT
    Richard Jerome Donley (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Richard Jerome Donley (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Richard Jerome Donley (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Richard Jerome Donley (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a man inside his Conway home on Valentine’s Day. Richard Jerome Donley, 51, is charged with first degree burglary and first degree assault and battery.

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a man inside his Conway home on Valentine’s Day. Richard Jerome Donley, 51, is charged with first degree burglary and first degree assault and battery.

    More >>

  • Judge sets bond for two men charged in 2017 Father’s Day shooting

    Judge sets bond for two men charged in 2017 Father’s Day shooting

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:47:43 GMT
    Keyshawn Steele (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Keyshawn Steele (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    Bond has been set for two men charged in connection to a 2017 Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard, according to Tonya Root with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

    More >>

    Bond has been set for two men charged in connection to a 2017 Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard, according to Tonya Root with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly