Volunteer arrested at West Florence HS after deputies find two knives, airsoft gun in backpack

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old volunteer was arrested at West Florence High School after deputies found two knives and an airsoft pistol in his backpack Tuesday.

Evan David Pack was charged with carrying weapons on school property, according to online arrest records.

Pack was a volunteer at WFHS for an orchestra competition Tuesday, said Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby. An administrator spotted Pack’s backpack; it appeared to have a knife in it. Deputies found two knives and an airsoft pistol in then backpack. Pack was arrested on school grounds Tuesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, Pack was still in custody at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.