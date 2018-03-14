Josh Phillips scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Josh Phillips scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Josh Phillips is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline and the James Barker Band are also scheduled to perform.

Deana Carter, Runaway June, Stephanie Quayle, Kasey Tyndall and Kennedy Fitzsimmons joined this year’s line-up last week.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach. Click here for ticket information.

