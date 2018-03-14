18-year-old charged with murder after body found on South Irby Street

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the death of man in the 2200 block of South Irby Street on Sunday, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

Dontavious Xavior Shaw, 18, was arrested around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and is charged with murder. The victim, identified as Kevin Tyler Parker, 31, of Florence, was found in a wooded area of the 2200 block of South Irby Street Sunday morning.

Shaw likely faces additional charges. He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

