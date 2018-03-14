18-year-old charged with murder after body found on South Irby S - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

18-year-old charged with murder after body found on South Irby Street

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Dontavious Xavior Shaw (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Dontavious Xavior Shaw (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the death of man in the 2200 block of South Irby Street on Sunday, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

Dontavious Xavior Shaw, 18, was arrested around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and is charged with murder. The victim, identified as Kevin Tyler Parker, 31, of Florence, was found in a wooded area of the 2200 block of South Irby Street Sunday morning.

Shaw likely faces additional charges. He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly