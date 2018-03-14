FIRST ALERT: Frost, freeze on the way tonight

An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday evening in connection to the death of man in the 2200 block of South Irby Street on Sunday, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.More >>
The National School Walkout, a nationwide protest and memorial in honor of the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, will be held Wednesday.More >>
A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives today setting the stage for another freeze tonight. Milder weather returns by the end of the week and into the weekend.More >>
It’s been a controversial topic in Myrtle Beach, and now the city is re-thinking plans to add barricades downtown. On Tuesday, city leaders announced that they have pulled their bid for barricades.
Fire crews responded to North Myrtle Beach High School after reports came in of a fire in the roof of the gym.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
A teacher accused of stealing from other educators has been arrested.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
