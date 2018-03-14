FIRST ALERT: Frost, freeze on the way tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives today setting the stage for another freeze tonight. Milder weather returns by the end of the week and into the weekend.

After starting the day in the 30s, today will see a mix of sun and clouds, a gusty breeze and another round of colder temperatures. Afternoon readings will only climb into the lower 50s.

With clear skies and light winds, very cold temperatures are on tap tonight. Temperatures will fall all the way to the freezing mark for the Grand Strand and into the upper 20s to near 30 across the Pee Dee. A heavy frost is likely by Thursday morning. Early season blooms will need to be protected from these cold temperatures.

After a cold start to the day, Thursday afternoon turns much warmer. Sunny skies will prevail through the afternoon with highs in the lower and middle 60s. It will also turn windy with wind gusts as high as 30 mph at times.

The warming trend continues on Friday with some clouds around and afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 70s.

Slightly cooler weather returns for the weekend along with mostly cloudy skies and just a few showers at times. St Patrick's day festivities will see temperatures in the lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies and just a stray shower or two. Temperatures warm back into the middle and upper 60s on Sunday with lingering clouds and a slight chance of a shower.

Track the colder temperatures hour by hour with the WMBF First Alert Weather App:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved