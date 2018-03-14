Myrtle Beach City Council rethinking plans for permanent barriers on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been a controversial topic in Myrtle Beach, and now the city is re-thinking plans to add barricades downtown. On Tuesday, city leaders announced they have pulled their bid for barricades. This comes after business owners on Ocean Boulevard started their own task force to think of alternative ideas for the downtown area.

“Merchants have asked us to consider some other options that are not as devastating to them as they believe the barricades are,” said City Manager John Pedersen.

Some of those ideas include new lighting, art, and ways to keep the city clean.

“Over the next 90 days, we’re going to install solar power trash cans that reduce labor by 70% and text message our city workers when the cans are full,” said local business owner Larry Bond.

Bond says those trash cans will also give off a Wi-Fi signal. The task force also decided to add murals downtown in an effort to spruce up the appearance of cinder block walls.

“We want to create a space, an art walk if you will, to paint some of the buildings down there. And Coastal Carolina is going to help with that,” said Bond.

Lighting palm trees and adding direction signs are other ideas, and those signs will have a new name for the area.

“We have Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet and Riverwalk in Conway and we have a beautiful ocean walk, that’s where the boardwalk and amusement walk is, and we want to brand that from 1st to 16th Avenues North as Oceanwalk,” said Bond.

As for funding for this project, Bond says several businesses have already stepped up to help with the cost for all of these improvements.

You’ll be seeing these changes downtown on Ocean Boulevard by June.

