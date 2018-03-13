Fire burns through roof of three-story North Myrtle Beach home

A fire broke through the roof of a North Myrtle Beach home Tuesday night. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters have responded to a fire at a three-story home in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the home is in the 900 block of North Hillside Drive. The call came in before 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire is through the home’s roof and all hands are working.

There is no immediate information on any injuries.

Multi Alarm Structure Fire, 900 Block of N. Hillside Drive. Fire thru roof of 3 story home. All hands working. pic.twitter.com/HysvUHbWQn — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) March 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.