Fire burns through roof of three-story North Myrtle Beach home

Fire crews responded to North Myrtle Beach High School after reports came in of a fire in the roof of the gym.More >>
Fire crews responded to North Myrtle Beach High School after reports came in of a fire in the roof of the gym.More >>
Firefighters have responded to a fire at a three-story home in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday night.More >>
Firefighters have responded to a fire at a three-story home in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday night.More >>
Horry County's new mobile command will soon be up and running.More >>
Horry County's new mobile command will soon be up and running.More >>
Florence city officials recently revealed potential redevelopment plans for the old Carolina Theatre in Florence as the city continues to revamp its downtown scene.More >>
Florence city officials recently revealed potential redevelopment plans for the old Carolina Theatre in Florence as the city continues to revamp its downtown scene.More >>
One person has been killed and another has suffered critical injuries following a crash on U.S. 701 North in the Conway area involving a car and a tractor-trailer.More >>
One person has been killed and another has suffered critical injuries following a crash on U.S. 701 North in the Conway area involving a car and a tractor-trailer.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>