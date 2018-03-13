Horry County unveils new mobile command unit

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County's new mobile command will soon be up and running.

The massive truck is housed at Horry County Fire Station No. 23 and is at the disposal of the public safety division, which includes the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, 911 and emergency management.

This mobile unit includes two meeting spaces and is equipped to handle communications with other agencies.

It gives all Horry County agencies a place to come together while responding to a number of types of incidents, such as missing persons searches, large fires and special events.

“A lot of times in the past, you would see the police, fire, the police on one side, fire on the other side, EMS on the other. In here it's more of a unified command post, where we can have the chiefs or the captains together, and discussing situations and running everything out of there," said Olaf Jonasson, an HCPD crime analyst.

The unit will be put to use for the first time at the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show next month.

