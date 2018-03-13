Crash involving tractor-trailer in Conway kills one person, injures another

Crash involving tractor-trailer in Conway kills one person, inju - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One person has been killed and another has suffered critical injuries following a crash on U.S. 701 North in the Conway area involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

According to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened before 10:30 p.m. near U.S. 701 and Wise Road.

First responders confirmed one fatality on the scene. A second victim was extricated and transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

HCFR has asked motorists to avoid the area.

