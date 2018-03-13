Coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving tractor-trail - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Conway

Heather Todd, 18, was killed in a crash Tuesday night. (Source: Horry County Schools Adult Education Program) Heather Todd, 18, was killed in a crash Tuesday night. (Source: Horry County Schools Adult Education Program)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old Conway woman was killed and another person suffered critical injuries following a crash on U.S. 701 North in the Conway area involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

Heather O. Todd, 18, from Conway, died at the scene of the crash last from multiple injuries sustained in the crash, according to Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. The Horry County Schools Adult Education Program posted a message of condolence for Todd on Wednesday:

According to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened before 10:30 p.m. near U.S. 701 and Wise Road.

A second victim was extricated and transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

HCFR has asked motorists to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

