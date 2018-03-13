Coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old Conway woman was killed and another person suffered critical injuries following a crash on U.S. 701 North in the Conway area involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

Heather O. Todd, 18, from Conway, died at the scene of the crash last from multiple injuries sustained in the crash, according to Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. The Horry County Schools Adult Education Program posted a message of condolence for Todd on Wednesday:

According to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened before 10:30 p.m. near U.S. 701 and Wise Road.

A second victim was extricated and transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

HCFR has asked motorists to avoid the area.

@hcfirerescue and @CityOfConwayFD FINAL UPDATE to Vehicle Crash at N HWY 701 / WISE RD. 1 patient has been extricated and is being transported to local hospital with critical injuries. Unfortunately, there is a confirmed fatality at the scene. Hwy 701 Closed. PLEASE AVOID AREA — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 14, 2018

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

