Coroner identifies person killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Conway

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a man inside his Conway home on Valentine’s Day. Richard Jerome Donley, 51, is charged with first degree burglary and first degree assault and battery.More >>
Bond has been set for two men charged in connection to a 2017 Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard, according to Tonya Root with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.More >>
A 20-year-old volunteer was arrested at West Florence High School after deputies found two knives and an airsoft pistol in his backpack Tuesday. Evan David Pack was charged with carrying weapons on school property, according to online arrest records.More >>
One person has been killed and another has suffered critical injuries following a crash on U.S. 701 North in the Conway area involving a car and a tractor-trailer.More >>
Josh Phillips is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline and the James Barker Band are also scheduled to perform.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
"I can't stop hugging and kissing him,” said Camden Davis' mother. Police are investigating what led to the crash.More >>
