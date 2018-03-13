Authorities continue to search for van teen says was used in reported Georgetown County kidnapping

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County law enforcement continues to be on the lookout for a van a 14-year-old said was used in a kidnapping Monday afternoon.

According to Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the case is still under investigation despite an exhaustive search on Monday turning up no evidence of a kidnapping in the Parsons Garden neighborhood.

The 14-year-old told his mother, who later called authorities, he saw two men take a bound woman out of an older model gray panel van.

That woman reportedly had duct tape over her mouth and her hands tied with rope, according to the teen. He added the men walked her into the woods near the neighborhood before he lost sight of them.

Lesley said law enforcement talked to the 14-year-old for several hours, but they still couldn’t decide if his story was legitimate or a hoax.

“We’re treating it like it’s true,” Lesley said.

He added the GCSO has not received any reports of a missing woman.

