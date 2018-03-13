Myrtle Beach makes list of safest cities in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A study conducted by the National Council for Home Safety and Security included Myrtle Beach on its list of South Carolina’s safest cities.

According to information published on the council’s official website, Alarms.org, Myrtle Beach rounded out the list of S.C. cities at No. 34.

The list was based on the number of violent and property crimes per 1,000 people. Cities with a population under 10,000 were excluded, as were those that didn’t submit a complete crime report to the FBI.

Myrtle Beach’s average violent crime rate per 1,000 people was 16.88, well above the state average of 5.73, according to the study.

The city’s property crime rate per 1,000 people was 137.93, eclipsing the state average of 42.30.

North Myrtle Beach came in ahead of Myrtle Beach at No. 33, according to the rankings.

North Myrtle Beach's violent crime rate was 7.59 while its property crime rate was 76.95.

Elsewhere, Florence ranked No. 32 while Conway came in at No. 21.

The safest city in S.C., according to the list, is Bluffton.

See all the results here.

