Firefighters respond after roof of North Myrtle Beach High School gym catches fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews responded to North Myrtle Beach High School after reports came in of a fire in the roof of the gym.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was knocked down as of 9 p.m. and an extensive overhaul operation was ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

CORRECTED TWEET @hcfirerescue assisted by @NMBFireRescueSC at 3760 SEA MOUNTAIN HWY, North Myrtle Beach High School. Crews continuing to deal with a fire in the Roof Components above the Gym Area. Fire is knocked down, extensive overhaul operation ongoing. No injuries reported. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 14, 2018

According to Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, the school will operate on a normal schedule on Wednesday.

