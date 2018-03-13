Firefighters respond after roof of North Myrtle Beach High Schoo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Firefighters respond after roof of North Myrtle Beach High School gym catches fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews responded to North Myrtle Beach High School after reports came in of a fire in the roof of the gym.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was knocked down as of 9 p.m. and an extensive overhaul operation was ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

According to Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, the school will operate on a normal schedule on Wednesday.

