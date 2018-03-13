Overtime Sports Café to auction off memorabilia and antiques, take business in a new direction

Overtime Sports Cafe will be heading in a new direction with new partners. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locals and tourists have enjoyed watching sports highlights at Overtime Sports Cafe in North Myrtle Beach for the past two decades, but times are now changing.

Owner Jimmy McDonald said he has taken on new partners and the venue is expected to go in a different direction.

The sports theme will stay and customers can still plan to watch their favorite teams play. However, plans are for the memorabilia that once decorated the restaurant to be sold at auction, according to McDonald.

John Henry of John T. Henry Auction said it will happen Saturday, March 24, starting at 10 a.m. Items will be sold both online and at the property.

Henry said the antiques and sports memorabilia have been collected over the past 20 years.

According to McDonald, a 1916 Indian motorcycle is perhaps the most interesting item in the collection.

