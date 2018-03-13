Woman, 78, dies in Dillon County house fire; foul play not suspected

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Harlees Bridge Road in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Grimsley said the victim was found inside the home after crews extinguished the blaze. He added he is still searching the house to see if anyone else is inside.

The coroner identified the victim as 78-year-old Eliouse Brown, of Hamar. According to Grimsley, his office, the Dillon County Sheriff's Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the fire, although foul play is not suspected.

