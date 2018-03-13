Coroner: One person killed in house fire in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – At least one person has died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Harlees Bridge Road in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Grimsley said the victim was found inside the home after crews extinguished the blaze. He added he is still searching the house to see if anyone else is inside.

At this time there is no information as to what caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.