Masked man charged with burglary after being found inside Hartsville home

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was allegedly discovered inside a home while wearing a mask.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Alonzo Alexander Prescott, 44, was charged with first-degree burglary. He remained in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Tuesday afternoon under no bond.

DCSO deputies were sent to a home on Penn Circle in Hartsville at 6:20 a.m., Tuesday after a resident heard someone inside their home and called 911, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a broken window and could hear someone moving inside the home. The suspect was arrested as he was trying to leave through the front door while wearing a mask, the release stated.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.