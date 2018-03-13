Student Spotlight: Students persevere to finish mascot project

A study conducted by the National Council for Home Safety and Security included Myrtle Beach on its list of South Carolina’s safest cities.More >>
A study conducted by the National Council for Home Safety and Security included Myrtle Beach on its list of South Carolina’s safest cities.More >>
Fire crews responded to North Myrtle Beach High School after reports came in of a fire in the roof of the gym.More >>
Fire crews responded to North Myrtle Beach High School after reports came in of a fire in the roof of the gym.More >>
The end of a long-awaited road project is coming soon after almost a year of construction.More >>
The end of a long-awaited road project is coming soon after almost a year of construction.More >>
Wednesday marks one month since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and students across the county plan to participate in walkouts to remember the victims.More >>
Wednesday marks one month since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and students across the county plan to participate in walkouts to remember the victims.More >>
Brad Dean, the longtime president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, announced Tuesday that he is leaving the organization. Dean was named president and CEO of the chamber in 2003.More >>
Brad Dean, the longtime president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, announced Tuesday that he is leaving the organization. Dean was named president and CEO of the chamber in 2003.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
Funeral services have been set for four members of a family who were murdered on Saturday.More >>
Funeral services have been set for four members of a family who were murdered on Saturday.More >>