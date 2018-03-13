Two traffic crashes close lanes on both sides of U.S. 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall

A crash has closed the right lane of the northbound side of U.S. 17. (Source: SCDOT)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two separate traffic crashes have lanes blocked on both sides of the U.S. 17 Bypass in the area of Coastal Grand Mall.

According to online information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash on the southbound side of U.S. 17 – between Harrelson Boulevard and S.C. 707/Farrow Parkway – has resulted in the closure of the right lane of travel.

The second crash is on the northbound side of U.S 17 at Harrelson Boulevard. The right lane on that side is also closed, according to information from SCDOT.

There is no information at this time regarding possible injuries.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.