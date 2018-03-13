Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce president resigning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Brad Dean, the longtime president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, announced Tuesday that he is leaving the organization.

“We are very grateful for Brad’s contributions to not only the Chamber, but to the entire community and state of South Carolina,” said MBACC board chair, Carla Schuessler. “Brad has been a tireless leader and dedicated steward to the Grand Strand. He has made an enormous positive impact on tourism in our region and that impact will be felt for generations to come.”

Dean was named president and CEO of the chamber in 2003. As president and CEO, he headed the chamber’s board of directors, handled government relations, managed the executive leadership team, coordinated Program of Work, oversaw disaster recovery efforts, and served as president of the Area Recovery Cooperative, according to the MBACC website.

Last week during the South Carolina Governor’s Conference, Dean was awarded the 2018 Fred P. Brinkman award for his work with the Chamber. Under his leadership, the MBACC was named “Small Business Ally” in 2014 and “Chamber of the Year” in 2015. Last year, the Chamber received a regional “Chamber of the Year” award. Dean also has two federal appointments: on the National Advisory Committee on Travel and Tourism Infrastructure, and on the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board.

The board has initiated a national search for both a CEO and a Government Affairs Director, according to a news release from the Chamber. Dean will continue in his role at the Chamber for approximately two months while candidates are being sought.

