Man sentenced to nine years after being found guilty of assaulting MB woman

Two separate traffic crashes have lanes blocked on both sides of the U.S. 17 Bypass in the area of Coastal Grand Mall.More >>
Brad Dean, the longtime president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, announced Tuesday that he is leaving the organization. Dean was named president and CEO of the chamber in 2003.More >>
A Greenville man was sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of first degree assault and battery for attempting to sexually assault a woman in Myrtle Beach on May 27, 2012, according to a press release the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.More >>
A month long investigation by the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit into heroin distribution in Georgetown has led to the arrest of Akeem Earl Moore, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man. Cameron Pierce was last seen on Thursday, March 8 at 8:30 a.m. in Little River wearing black jeans and a gray pull-over with a turtleneck underneath, according to a Facebook post by the HCPD.More >>
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school band students that drove off the highway into a ravine is dead and three others in critical condition.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Tillerson said he spoke to Trump around noon hours after the president announced his firing on Twitter.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
