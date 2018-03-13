Man sentenced to nine years after being found guilty of assaulting MB woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Greenville man was sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of first degree assault and battery for attempting to sexually assault a woman in Myrtle Beach on May 27, 2012, according to a press release the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tony Nevail Myers, 36, was convicted on March 1 in Horry County. Myers was tried in absentia and his sentence sealed until his arrest in Myrtle Beach on March 6 by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Myers initially showed up for court, but did not return for his trial, the release states. Evidence presented at trial showed Myers walked with the victim in the area of Eighth Avenue North and Lumber Street. Myers grabbed her around the throat and dragged her behind a construction trailer in a dirt lot. The victim testified she screamed, “Help. Rape. Stop,” while Myers tried to rip her clothing off. The victim also testified she hit Myers in the face several times and during one of those strikes, he bit her hand.

According to the release, Myers ran away after a passerby intervened. Myrtle Beach police swabbed the victim’s hand for DNA, which matched Myers, leading to his arrest.

