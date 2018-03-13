Wednesday is National School Walkout day - here's what area schools have planned

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The National School Walkout, a nationwide protest and memorial in honor of the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, will be held Wednesday. The event will take place at 10 a.m. in all time zones across the United States and last for 17 minutes – one minute for each person who died in the tragedy.

Some schools in our area planning to participate. Here are some of their plans:

Horry County Schools

Florence School District One

Most elementary schools in Florence School District One including Delmae Elementary, Dewey Carter, Greenwood, McLaurin, North Vista, Savannah Grove and Timrod say they will have a moment of silence.

Briggs Elementary will hold a "BEE" the change activity with students in grades 3-6. Students will write kind words on bee cutouts which will be hung in sets of 17 around the school.

Lucy T. Davis Elementary will invite parents and community members to circle our school for 17 minutes.

Moore Intermediate will have a moment of silence. The school will ask each homeroom class to collect $17. The money will be donated to purchase library books for their school library in Florida. Moore Intermediate will have its school name on labels to place in the front cover of the books.

Royall Elementary is sponsoring a program for the first responders who are charged with protecting their schools. The school is inviting first responders to"Walk In to Royall" The students and staff are inviting first responders to lunch on Wednesday, March 14th from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 P.M.

Williams Middle activities will he be held at 10:00 a.m., with part one beginning at 9:40 a.m. 7th grade students will report to the track field Students are asked to create posters and signs to display during the walk. All students walk around track field. 17 representatives will release balloons in honor of the 17 people killed. Part two will begin at 11:25 a.m. 8th grade students will report to the track field. Students are asked to create posters and signs to display during the walk All students walk around track field. 17 representatives will release balloons in honor of the 17 people killed.

An assembly program at Southside Middle will start at 1:30 p.m.. It will be preceded by an assembly at Sneed Middle at 10 a.m.

At South Florence High School, all teachers will show a Bruin News Network video created to memorialize the Feb. 14 tragedy at 9:40 a.m. After that, teachers will facilitate students making the choice of walking out front or remaining inside with supervision. Outside, ROTC will lower the flag to half-mast while "Taps" is played. Student Leadership will form a red heart in a designated area, while a banner which hundreds of students have signed will be unfurled. Then, 17 balloons will be released before students return to class. Pictures will be taken, including a drone for video, so an empathetic message can be created to send to the Florida school community.

Students at West Florence High School have the option to participate or remain in class. The student council was placed in charge of this activity. At 10 a.m., students will be in place at the designated area. Speakers are Hagan Rollins, Anne Walker Payne and Destin Frontis. There will then be a moment of silence before students return to class. All students are being asked to wear white to symbolize peace and unity. They have also made posters with pictures of the victims to remember them.

At Wilson High School, Principal Dr. Eric Robinson will address the students, faculty, and staff via the intercom system at 10 a.m. with words of comfort and encouragement as well as to provide instruction and directions for the planned event. At 10:05 a.m., SGA President Zya Harrell will address the students, faculty, and staff via the intercom system as to the significance and meaning of the event. At 10:15 a.m., students, faculty and staff will adjourn to a designated area on the outside of campus where administrators and SGA officers will release 17 environmentally-safe balloons in celebration and remembrance of the 17 lives lost in Florida. Everyone is encouraged to come dressed in purple as a sign of school unity, commitment and support.

There will be an assembly program at the Florence Career Center beginning at 10 a.m. outside that will include a moment of silence honoring the victims and the release of 17 balloons.

Stay tuned to WMBF News for coverage of tomorrow's events.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.