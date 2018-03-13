Georgetown man out on bond for trafficking heroin arrested on same charge

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A month long investigation by the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit into heroin distribution in Georgetown has led to the arrest of Akeem Earl Moore, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators obtained information that Moore, who was already out on bond for trafficking heroin, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and carrying a handgun, was selling heroin within the city limits of Georgetown. Arrest warrants were obtained for distribution of heroin and distribution within half a mile of a school or park, the release states.

Moore was arrested on March 6 after investigators say they saw him driving on South Fraser Street; a large amount of money was reportedly in his pockets and a digital scale was in his vehicle. According to the release, Moore attempted to discard two bags in the Georgetown County Detention Center that contained several grams of marijuana and heroin. The drugs were recovered by investigators before they were destroyed.

Moore faces additional charges of trafficking heroin, second offense, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, second offense, and bringing contraband into a county prison.

