Win tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters!

WMBF News is giving away two family four-packs of tickets to see the Original Harlem Globetrotters at the Florence Center on March 25!
Mobile users, tap here to enter to win now!
You have until March 20 to enter to win.
Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.