Myrtle Beach man charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested last week and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, according to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Michael Patrick Pellett, 41, was arrested on March 6 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Pellett; investigators say Pellett possessed files of child pornography.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office. Pellett faces up to ten years in prison on each count. The release states all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Investigators with the Attorney General's Office also assisted in the investigation.

