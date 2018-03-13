Police searching for man missing from Little River since Thursday

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man was arrested last week and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Michael Patrick Pellett, 41, was arrested on March 6 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and the Horry County Sheriff's Office.
March 13th marks the 25th anniversary of what became known as the 'Storm of the Century'. The massive storm brought devastation from the deep south through New England and remains one of the strongest winter storms to ever hit the eastern United States. Storm surge and tornadoes struck parts of Florida.
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 62-year-old man. Cameron Pierce was last seen on Thursday, March 8 at 8:30 a.m. in Little River wearing black jeans and a gray pull-over with a turtleneck underneath, according to a Facebook post by the HCPD.
The James Barker Band is the latest country act announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence and Muscadine Bloodline are also scheduled to perform.
A new federal program called "opportunity zones" is part of President Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It's aimed to help low income areas of the Grand Strand geared for wage growth and business investments.
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother's other three young children from the home.
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.
A charter passenger bus carrying high band school students from Texas crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 at mile marker 57 near the Alabama/Florida line.
The charter bus was carrying around 52 people, some of the band students from a Texas high school, and there are more than a dozen injured.
The Texas graduate in civil engineering worked 41 years at Exxon, rising from an engineer to become CEO in 2006.
Mack died of heart failure Monday in SC.
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.
