Police searching for man missing from Little River since Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man.

Cameron Pierce was last seen on Thursday, March 8 at 8:30 a.m. in Little River wearing black jeans and a gray pull-over with a turtleneck underneath, according to a Facebook post by the HCPD. He was possibly driving a Toyota Camry with SC license plate MKB615.

Pierce is described by police as 6-feet-3-inches tall and 200 pounds in weight.

Anyone who has seen Pierce is asked to call 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.