James Barker Band scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

James Barker Band scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF

Source: CCMF Twitter Source: CCMF Twitter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The James Barker Band is the latest country act announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence and Muscadine Bloodline are also scheduled to perform.

Deana Carter, Runaway June, Stephanie Quayle, Kasey Tyndall and Kennedy Fitzsimmons joined this year’s line-up last week.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Myrtle Beach man charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

    Myrtle Beach man charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-03-13 14:36:40 GMT
    Michael Patrick Pellett (Source: South Carolina Attorney General's Office)Michael Patrick Pellett (Source: South Carolina Attorney General's Office)

    A Myrtle Beach man was arrested last week and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Michael Patrick Pellett, 41, was arrested on March 6 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach man was arrested last week and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Michael Patrick Pellett, 41, was arrested on March 6 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: 25 year anniversary of the 'Storm of the Century'

    FIRST ALERT: 25 year anniversary of the 'Storm of the Century'

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-03-13 13:22:43 GMT
    Storm of the Century reportsStorm of the Century reports

    March 13th marks the 25th anniversary of what became known as the 'Storm of the Century'. The massive storm brought devastation from the deep south through New England and remains one of the strongest winter storms to ever hit the eastern United States. Storm surge and tornadoes struck parts of Florida. 

    More >>

    March 13th marks the 25th anniversary of what became known as the 'Storm of the Century'. The massive storm brought devastation from the deep south through New England and remains one of the strongest winter storms to ever hit the eastern United States. Storm surge and tornadoes struck parts of Florida. 

    More >>

  • Police searching for man missing from Little River since Thursday

    Police searching for man missing from Little River since Thursday

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-03-13 13:21:25 GMT
    Cameron Pierce. (Source: HCPD on Facebook)Cameron Pierce. (Source: HCPD on Facebook)
    Cameron Pierce. (Source: HCPD on Facebook)Cameron Pierce. (Source: HCPD on Facebook)

    The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man. Cameron Pierce was last seen on Thursday, March 8 at 8:30 a.m. in Little River wearing black jeans and a gray pull-over with a turtleneck underneath, according to a Facebook post by the HCPD.

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man. Cameron Pierce was last seen on Thursday, March 8 at 8:30 a.m. in Little River wearing black jeans and a gray pull-over with a turtleneck underneath, according to a Facebook post by the HCPD.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly