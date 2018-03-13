HCPD seeking information on fraud suspect

Police need your help in locating a fraud suspect (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fraud suspect.

According to an online post from HCPD, the suspect used the stolen credit card at the Walmart on Myrtle Ridge Road, in addition to other locations in Conway. Police say the credit card was stolen from Senor Frog’s in Myrtle Beach.

If you have any information of the suspect’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-915-7997.

