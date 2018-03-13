FIRST ALERT: Another round of cold temperatures, gusty winds - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Another round of cold temperatures, gusty winds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably chilly weather will linger through the middle of the week with gusty winds at times. 

The storm system responsible for Monday's cold rain has now developed into another nor'easter for the Northeast and New England. While the rain is done and skies are clear, cold temperatures will continue to blow in on a gusty northwest wind today. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 50s this afternoon with wind gusts of 25 mph at times. 

Tonight will see fair skies and another round of cold temperatures. Readings will drop into the lower and middle 30s tonight. 

Another reinforcing shot of cold air moves in Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50 on Wednesday. We continue to keep a close eye on the temperatures for Wednesday night with a hard freeze possible across the Pee Dee where temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to near 30. Across the Grand Strand, Wednesday night temperatures will drop all the way to the freezing mark.

Thursday will start a warm up with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 60s, and all the way to 70 by Friday. 

Track the colder temperatures hour by hour with the WMBF First Alert Weather App: 

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

