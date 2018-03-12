Singleton Ridge Road construction expected to be finished this week

The roundabout on Singelton Ridge Road is expected to be ready Thursday. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The end of a long-awaited road project is coming soon after almost a year of construction.

Singleton Ridge Road is located right off U.S. 501 and leads to Conway Medical Center. A roundabout is expected to be complete by Thursday.

People who live and work nearby say the area sees lots of traffic and accidents. They hope the roundabout will ease some of that congestion, but some aren’t convinced it will.

“We’re hoping it’s going to be better and safer for the ambulances, but we’re not sure,” Peggy Latham, who lives in the nearby Coastal Heights neighborhood, said.

Latham added it’s hard to get out of her neighborhood sometimes and she doesn’t think the roundabout will help with that.

“Without any point to stop it from 501 coming down, then it probably will be difficult for us to turn left onto Singleton Ridge,” she said.

Alexander Shover is another resident who calls Coastal Heights home. He also noted how difficult it is for him to leave the neighborhood.

“There have been times that it’s taken me five to 10 minutes to get off of Clemson Road into that when they originally started the construction of it, and it’s still slow,” Shover said.

Neighbors aren’t sure whether the roundabout will help with traffic issues, but they’re cautiously optimistic.

“I think it might be all right, but time will have to tell,” Shover said.

