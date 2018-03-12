Georgetown authorities conduct ‘exhaustive’ search after teen reports possible kidnapping

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – All available Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded Tuesday afternoon to the Parsons Garden neighborhood north of Georgetown after a teenage witness told law enforcement he saw two men remove a bound woman from a van.

According to a GCSO press release, the 14-year-old told officers he saw two men get out of an older model gray panel van with a woman who had duct tape over her mouth and hands tied in front with tan-colored rope.

The two men walked into woods near the neighborhood, and the witness lost sight of them, the release stated. According to the teenager, he was within 50 yards of the van and saw all the details within 10 to 15 seconds.

According to authorities, the boy went home and told his mother about what he saw. The mom then notified authorities.

The witness took sheriff’s deputies to the site where the van was parked on a muddy road and pointed out the path they took into the woods, the release stated.

He said the van’s passenger and driver’s side windows were tinted, it had a black roof rack, and the driver’s side taillight was broken and being held together with duct tape. According to the witness, the van also had no hubcaps, just black rims.

The motor sounded “rough” and the brakes squealed, according to the release.

According to the witness, the passenger in the front was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and light-colored work boots. He was 5-foot-10 and skinny.

The driver wore a navy blue hoodie with a black toboggan pulled over his face. He was about 5-foot-8 and a thicker build than the passenger, the release stated.

The woman was described as having short blonde hair and wearing a red-hooded sweater and skinny-style blue jeans. She was said to about the same height as the driver.

According to the release, The driver held her left arm and the passenger held her right arm as they walked into the woods. The witness said that none of them made any sounds.

The release stated the GCSO responded with all available officers, including the SWAT team, the criminal investigation division and the K-9 unit. No physical evidence was found to corroborate the witness’ story after an exhaustive search of the woods and neighborhood.

According to the release, there are no other witnesses and no reports of a missing person. All area law enforcement agencies have been asked to be on the lookout for the gray van.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.