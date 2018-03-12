Believing it would present a ‘safety concern,’ Horry County Schools won’t allow student walkouts

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools will not allow student walkouts on Wednesday as part of a national effort to remember the 17 victims of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

According to information on the district’s website, administrators determined a walkout “would present a safety concern for our students as they are entrusted to our care during school hours.”

Instead, school officials have been working with staff and student leaders to find alternatives that would take place inside the schools, according to the district. Participation will be voluntary.

District officials stated that students who choose to walk out on Wednesday may face disciplinary action for leaving school without permission.

“It is the hopes of school administration to provide safer and more meaningful alternatives for students to honor the victims from Parkland, Florida,” according to information on the district website.

WMBF News left a message for board chairman Joe Defeo seeking comment on the plans for Wednesday.

The March 14 event is a nationwide memorial and protest to remember the lives lost at Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14.

It will take place at 10 a.m. across all time zones and last for 17 minutes – one minute for each person who died.

