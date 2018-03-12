West Florence High boys’ basketball coach resigns, according to district officials

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Another athletic coach at West Florence High School has resigned their position.

According to Pam Little-McDaniel, spokesperson for Florence School District One, Pete Ellis resigned as the school's head boys’ basketball coach for the 2018-2019 school year.

At this time, no other information is available as to why he resigned. Little-McDaniel added she has not received any details about a new head coach at this time.

Earlier this month, Kevin Jones, the school's softball coach, resigned after he was placed on administrative leave.

Before that, on Feb. 23, West Florence High Principal Pam Quick also resigned after she, too, was placed on administrative leave.

Dr. Kelvin Wymbs was named as acting principal at West Florence High for the remainder of this school year.

