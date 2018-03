The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of cold air arrives in the Carolinas bringing the risk of frost this week.

The showers exit early Tuesday morning as a cold front pushes off the Carolina coast. Behind this cold front, we're expecting temperatures to drop into the 30s each morning through Thursday. The coldest weather will remain across the Pee Dee but even areas right along the Grand Strand may experience below-freezing temperatures this week.

MYRTLE BEACH

Tuesday AM - 36°

Wednesday AM - 37°

Thursday AM - 32°

FLORENCE

Tuesday AM - 31°

Wednesday AM - 34°

Thursday AM - 30°

We'll experience a brief warm-up on Friday before another drop arrives this weekend. The next chance of showers will hold off until late Friday evening.

