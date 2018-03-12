King Street Grille in Murrells Inlet closes its doors for good

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – After almost four years, King Street Grille’s Murrells Inlet location has closed its doors.

According to a March 9 post on the sports bar’s Facebook page, the owners were recently approached by another restaurant group with an offer to buy the Murrells Inlet King Street Grille and introduce a new concept.

King Street Grille’s owners ultimately decided to close their doors on Saturday, March 10, the post stated.

An announcement has not yet been made by the new company regarding the future plans for the location.

“Thank you to all of our customers, employees, friends and family for an amazing few years in the Inlet!” the King Street Grille Facebook post stated. “We will never forget all of the great memories we have shared here!”

The post goes on to state that most of the staff will be given the chance to transfer to King Street’s Myrtle Beach or Charleston locations.

According to the Facebook page, the Murrells Inlet King Street Grille first opened for business on May 15, 2014.

Described as a “different kind of sports bar, one where you can watch your favorite teams with great food, great beer and a great atmosphere,” King Street Grill has three additional locations in the Charleston area – Mt. Pleasant, Kiawah and Northwoods – and one in The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, according to the official website.

