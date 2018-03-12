Drugs, guns and cash seized by police after search warrant

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Guns, money and two vehicles were seized following a search warrant executed by Horry County police at two homes in Loris on March 8, according to information from HCPD.

Three people were arrested following the search warrant:

Ralphael Johnson, 26, of Loris, is charged with three counts of distribution of cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Koceanna Freeman, 27, of Ash, North Carolina is charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Stephon Johnson, 23, of Loris, is charged with possession of a stolen pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Five handguns, an AR-15 rifle and $45,000 were seized, as was 30.8 grams of heroin, 187 grams of marijuana, 23.7 grams of cocaine and 73 grams of crack cocaine.

A 2011 GMC Sierra and 2003 Mercedes Benz E Class sedan were also seized.

Police say the investigation started following a tip from a concerned citizen.

The suspects are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

