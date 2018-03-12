Police: Teen arrested after driving on Conway High campus with illegal weapons

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 17-year-old was arrested Monday after police say he and four other juveniles illegally drove onto the campus of Conway High School last week with weapons, according to information from the Conway Police Department.

Destin Dakota Causey, 17, of Conway, is charged with carrying weapons on school property and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

On March 6, before the weapons were allegedly brought onto campus, Causey and two other juveniles were involved in an altercation in the Taco Bell parking lot at 2300 Church Street and later charged with disorderly conduct. Following the fight, Causey left with 17-year-old Rebecca Minzer and a juvenile, then picked up another 15-year-old. The 15-year-old reportedly entered the vehicle with a handgun and a sawed off shotgun. Police say all four people returned to Taco Bell, where they picked up another 17- year-old. All were aware of the firearms in the vehicle when they drove onto the campus of Conway High School, a release states.

According to police, Causey and a female juvenile were dropped off at the campus around 4:45 p.m. on March 6. Minzer and another juvenile left the school with firearms still in the vehicle. Police say at no time did the firearms leave the vehicle while on school property, nor any threats made on school grounds. Minzer and three others were later arrested that evening at a Conway Sonic after a being found in possession of the firearms and marijuana.

Causey is expected to face additional charges.

