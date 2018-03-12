Horry Co. organization has been assisting veterans since 2014

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River has served the needs of our veterans since 2014.

The organization assists needy veterans with job placement, filing VA claims, finances and more.

“Quite often they come to us for some sort of unforeseen situation with them, whether it’s paying rent, mortgage quite often it’s helping provide them with food, resources, paying bills keeping their electricity on, water flowing, those kinds of things, even transitional housing while they’re waiting to get in with other organizations to help re-introduce them into society,” said War Vets Motorcycle Club Vice President Brian Hynes.

If you are a veteran in need, or know a veteran who could use some help from the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, visit them at 421 Highway 57 South in Little River, or call them at 843-427-4598.

