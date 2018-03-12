Horry Co. organization has been assisting veterans since 2014

Two men are under arrest following a brief police pursuit Monday morning after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in a KFC parking lot, according to information from Cpt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
On Monday, Horry County officials were presented with a plan meant to enhance different aspects of public safety.More >>
Another athletic coach at West Florence High School has resigned their position.More >>
Despite the gloomy weather, one Longs family had a morning to remember Monday. They broke ground on their brand-new house as part of the Habitat for Humanity Home Buyer Program.More >>
After almost four years, King Street Grille’s Murrells Inlet location has closed its doors.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy committed suicide.More >>
As a wrestler for the WWE, Jeff Hardy is known as one half of the Hardy Boyz. But this weekend, he was known as an arrestee in Cabarrus County, North Carolina.More >>
A Mississippi company is recalling around 35 tons (31.75 metric tons) of catfish products that might have been tainted by a compound that poses a public health concern.More >>
Authorities are investigating a sunken tugboat on the Mississippi River Monday.More >>
